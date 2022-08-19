Nothing will come out of it: Arvind Kejriwal dismisses CBI raids on Sisodia

Hours after CBI began its raids at deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s residence, CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday dismissed it as “attempts on orders from above to create obstacles in the work of the AAP government” and claimed that nothing will come out of it.

“New York Times has published a story on the education model of Delhi and reforms in the Delhi government schools. It has carried the picture of Manish Sisodia (education minister) who has been declared the best education minister of the world. A day after it, CBI reached his residence for raids. Many obstacles will come in our way”, Kejriwal said in a digital press conference.

Also Read: Excise policy brought to benefit liquor mafia: Delhi BJP chief on CBI raids

“This is not the first raid. In the last seven years, several raids have been conducted against Manish Sisodia, and lodged several fake cases. Raids have been conducted against me, Satyendar Jain (health minister), Kailash Gahlot and many of our leaders. Nothing was found in those raids. Nothing will be found in these raids as well. CBI is doing its work. We should not worry about it. Obstacles will not stop us. They have orders from above to trouble us and create obstacles. We have to make sure that obstacles do not stop our work,” he added.

The raids by the federal agency comes around a month after lieutenant governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities and corruption in the implementation of Delhi government’s excise policy 2021-22.

CBI registered a case in connection with it naming Sisodia (also the excise minister), former excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna and others.

Kejriwal, who recently launched a mission to make India No. 1, released a missed call number ‘9510001000’ inviting people to join his mission to make India number one country of the world.

Kejriwal appealed to everyone who is interested in the progress of the country to give a missed call on the number and also encourage others to do so. “We have to get 130 crore people connected to this mission. Obstacles will come into the way, but now India will not stop,” said Kejriwal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON