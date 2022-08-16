Delhi HC reserves order on petition seeking Jain’s removal as MLA
The Delhi high court on Tuesday reserved its order on a plea seeking the disqualification of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain as a lawmaker on the grounds of him allegedly being of “unsound mind”, following his arrest in a money laundering case.
A bench comprising chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma and justice Subramonium Prasad, after hearing the arguments, said it will pass “appropriate orders” on the plea by one Ashish Kumar Srivastava, who claimed that Jain “himself declared that he lost his memory” before the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
The petitioner told the court that ED is not an ordinary agency and any statement made to it is admissible in court.
His plea said that in response to Jain’s bail application before the trial court, the ED said that the AAP leader “accepted that he had lost his memory due to severe Covid” and “the news of losing the memory is covered by all media sources and it is very much in the public domain”.
The petitioner said that the public may be affected if Jain, a minister of state, issued directions that he does not remember.
“Continuing an unsound person with so many important portfolios of the government is cheating the voters of Delhi, who have elected a person with a clean image and good mental health. Respondent No 5 (Jain) is holding an important portfolio in government and because of his mental illness/unsound mind/memory loss the public of the NCT of Delhi will suffer a lot,” the petition said.
The petitioner asserted that in light of Article 191 (1)(b) of the Constitution, which mandates that an MLA should be disqualified if he is of “unsound mind and stands so declared by a competent court”, Jain cannot continue holding the portfolio of a Delhi Cabinet minister and working as an MLA.
Last month, the high court had dismissed a plea to suspend Jain from the Cabinet following his arrest in a money laundering case, saying it is for the chief minister to consider whether a person with a criminal background should be allowed to continue as a minister or not.
Jain was arrested on May 30 by ED under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is presently in judicial custody.
248 Pakistani refugees from Pune get Indian citizenship since 2016
At least 248 refugees, mostly Hindus, from Pakistan and Bangladesh were granted Indian citizenship by the Pune district authorities since 2016, said official on Tuesday. According to Pune district collectorate in 2016, 20 refugees who migrated from Pakistan were awarded citizenship, in 2017, 32 were given citizenship; 41 in 2018, 24 in 2019, 18 in 2020 , 80 in 2021 and 31 till July 2022 were awarded citizenship.
18 Atal residential schools for labourers’ kids from next year: U.P. CM
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced that 18 Atal residential schools for labourers' kids would offer admissions from the next academic session across the state. He made the announcement on the occasion of the former PM's fourth death anniversary at a function organised by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Trust headed by deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak.
Ludhiana | Day after launch patients throng mohalla clinics but return dejected
The state government's healthcare project received a rousing response on the first day as residents turned up in large numbers for their medical check-up at Aam Aadmi Clinics. The clinics, operational from 8 am to 2 pm, are offering primary healthcare facilities to patients. Besides, 41 packages with around 100 clinical tests are being offered to people free-of-cost in these clinics. Resident resent delay Residents resented the delay in the treatment being offered to patients.
Delhi feels wind in its hair: Moist easterlies on cloudy day cool city
A strong atmospheric depression over northwest Madhya Pradesh and central Rajasthan made its influence felt in the Capital, sending moist easterly winds that led to overcast skies in the morning, gusty winds that reached speeds of 55km per hour in places, and short but intense spells of rain. The depression gradually weakened on Tuesday evening, and that could mean less rainfall on Wednesday,the India Meteorological Department said, adding that the skies could remain overcast.
“Rice puller” metal fraud: Suspended Pune cop held for duping over 200 people
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested a suspended police sub inspector for duping around 200 people from Pune, Belgaum, Dharwad, Bengaluru, Aurangabad and Nashik regions on pretext of selling a rare “rice puller” metal or “copper iridium”. The prime suspect, identified as Robert Ubaldo Rosario (55), along with others, made fake promises of Rs 500 crore as investment returns for procuring the “RP” metal.
