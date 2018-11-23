6 militants killed in Kashmir encounter, ‘war-like’ stash of ammunition found

Six militants were killed on Friday in a gun battle with security forces in south Kashmir’s Bijbehera area after the Indian Army and state police launched an operation, officials said.

“We have recovered war-like stores from encounter site,” army spokesperson Rajesh Kalia said.

The operation is still in progress, according to officials.

Officials said they had information that six or seven militants were hiding at Seikpora village and when search and cordon operation began in early hours it turned into an operation.

On Tuesday, four militants were killed in neighbouring Shopian district in a similar operation.

