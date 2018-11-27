Man pulled out of police van, beaten to death in UP’s Shamli

A man was dragged out of a police vehicle and beaten to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli on Monday. In a video that has gone viral, the police can be seen just standing and not making any attempt to save the man.

One person has been arrested and police are on the lookout for five others who attacked the victim identified as Rajendra.

Shamli Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar said that a police team had gone to village Hathchoya on Monday evening after receiving a complaint that Rajendra, apparently drunk, was creating nuisance in the area. He was taken into custody.

The video shows a group of villagers thrashing Rajendra inside the patrol car in the presence of cops and then dragging him out of the car. He is seen lying unconscious by the side of the road and was later declared dead.

Admitting negligence on part of the cops on duty in patrol van, SP ordered their suspension and has initiated a departmental enquiry. “Stern action would be taken against those found responsible for the incident,” said Kumar.

Initially police allegedly tried to project the incident as that of enmity among villagers but swung into action after the video went viral on social media.

The police identified the accused as Hashim (who has been arrested), Rifu,Sadakat, Vasar, Sahadat and Aamir.

After the incident, villagers blocked Jhinjhana-Un road on Tuesday morning demanding immediate arrest of the accused and ended the dharna only after assurance from senior officials.

