Now, buzz grows of internal rift in BJP

india

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 01:27 IST

Even as the Congress mounts a bid to preserve its government in Madhya Pradesh after the exit of Jyotiraditya Scindia and the resignation of legislators close to him, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party is facing internal dissent too over the possible choice of chief minister, in case the Kamal Nath-led Congress government loses it’s majority in the state assembly.

As many as 22 Congress legislators submitted their resignations to speaker NP Prajapati on Tuesday, putting the Congress in a minority in the assembly.

The BJP, on Tuesday, called a meeting, with speculation that it would pick a new legislative leader, a possible CM, if Nath fails to save his government.

Senior BJP leaders said the legislature party meeting did not take up any agenda, after there was opposition to the possibility of former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan getting elected as legislative party chief, replacing Gopal Bhargava.

Ahead of the meeting, Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Singh Patel, Chouhan, state BJP president VD Sharma and other senior leaders met in Delhi to discuss prevailing political atmosphere in the state after Congress MLAs started deserting the party last week.

A BJP leader said, “As Chouhan took the lead and was consulted at various levels in the party, a message percolated to Bhopal that they must be alert.”

Another BJP leader, who is opposed to Chouhan, said there is a sense in the party that other leaders must be given an opportunity as Chouhan has had a chief ministerial tenure for 13 years, and must be held accountable for the 2018 loss. Despite repeated attempts, Chouhan could not be reached for his comments.

However, state BJP media in charge Lokendra Parashar said, “It was nothing but media’s speculations from Delhi to Bhopal about such a coronation. The agenda of the meeting was only Rajya Sabha election. No other issue was discussed...”

A BJP leader close to Chouhan said, “When Shivraj Singh Chouhan became chief minister in November 2005 the BJP was plagued with infighting...Chouhan not only checked the infighting, the party ruled the state for 15 years, a record of sort in the state. He is a mass leader and has enough experience to not only run the government but also get every faction of the party along.”

Political analyst Girijashankar said, “Whenever it comes to selecting a leader as the CM in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP central leadership will find it difficult to ignore Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Even if the party picks someone else, it will have to take Chouhan into confidence given his popularity across the state and his command over the administrative issues.”

Central BJP leaders on Wednesday declined to comment on the developments in the state. One functionary however said Chouhan will be the choice to lead the party.