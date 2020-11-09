Now, drive over Tehri lake on India’s longest motorable suspension bridge

india

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 08:30 IST

Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurated the country’s longest single-lane motorable suspension bridge in Tehri Garhwal district to mark the state’s 21st foundation day on Sunday.

Rawat inaugurated the 725-metre long Dobra-Chanti suspension bridge in the presence of cabinet ministers Subodh Uniyal, Dhan Singh Rawat and other officials. The bridge, opened for the public from Sunday, has been built in 14 years over the Tehri lake with a cost of ₹2.95 crore. It would help connect Pratap Nagar town with Tehri Garhwal district headquarters.

“The inauguration of the bridge is a significant and historic moment for the state. It will not only connect the people of Pratap Nagar town with the district headquarters but will also open avenues for development,” Rawat said.

“The bridge over the Tehri lake also reminds us of the sacrifices the people of old Tehri Garhwal made to pave the way for the Tehri dam project. Today, we are extremely proud that the project is not only important for the state but the whole country. It will be providing power as well as water for irrigation,” said Rawat.

Terming the Tehri lake a major tourist destination, Rawat said, “Tehri lake with this new bridge will attract many tourists in the near future.”

The construction work of the bridge had started in 2006 and was supposed to be completed in 2008. However, it witnessed several hiccups such as failure of design or lack of budget leading to the delay. The bridge will help more than three lakh people to reach the district headquarters in Tehri quickly.

During his address, Rawat also spoke about the works done by his government on various issues after coming to power in 2017.

“From day one of coming to power, we have vowed to fight corruption which is the only thorn in the development of Uttarakhand. We have so far nabbed over 250 people accused of corruption and are working towards giving a corruption free development,” said Rawat.

“Apart from this, we have also worked significantly in health services. In 2017 when we came to power there were only 1,034 doctors in the state and today the number is about 2,400. We have also worked for the development of farmers by providing them interest free loans,” he said.

Rawat also urged the people of the state to not take the Covid-19 pandemic lightly and follow all the necessary precautions.

“Many people are thinking that the pandemic is over. It is wrong as it is still infecting a lot of people. We need to take all the necessary precautions, including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing,” said Rawat.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress, reacting to CM’s claims of providing corruption free development in the state alleged that the whole government is ‘neck deep into corruption.’

Pritam Singh, party state president, said, “What CM Rawat is saying on corruption is an absolute farce. The whole government is being accused of indulging in corruption directly or indirectly every other day. Recently, the HC, too, ordered a CBI inquiry into charges of corruption against the CM. Why did he approach the Supreme Court against it if he says that there is no corruption?”

“As far as his claims on improving the health services are concerned, people are seeing it in this pandemic. The government has failed to boost the testing facilities and the people are suffering without proper treatment. He also did nothing on his promise of farmer loan waiver,” said Singh.