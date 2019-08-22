Now middle schools open in Kashmir Valley, but students stay away

india

After classes resumed in primary schools earlier this week, the government on Wednesday reopened middle schools in the Kashmir Valley. However, not only students, at many places teachers, too, did not attend the schools.

On Wednesday, the authorities continued with the day-time relaxations across Kashmir. Restrictions were lifted from several areas of Kashmir, including from several parts of the city, officials said.

They said barricades were removed from uptown and civil lines areas of Srinagar, but deployment of security forces continued to maintain law and order.

However, restrictions continued in some parts especially in the downtown areas of the city here.

The decision to open schools up to middle level, according to the government, was taken after getting encouraging signs from attendence at primary schools.

“Middle schools were opened on Tuesday in the same areas where primary schools had resumed classes. The number of teachers attending the school has gone up from 60% to 80%. In some areas it has reached to 50%,” director information Sehrish Asgar said.

Asgar added that all schools in Jammu region are functioning normally.

Director school education (Kashmir) Mohammad Yonis Malik said as many as 774 middle schools were opened on Tuesday.

“In Bandipore and Kupwara attendance has improved in terms of students and teachers.” He said over the last three days there has been improvement in attendance of students and teachers.

The attendance of students is gradually increasing. We are hoping that in coming days it will further improve.”

On Wednesday, HT visited a dozen government and private schools in Srinagar city and Budgam districts. Either the schools were locked or students were not present.

At many places due to absence of transport facilities teachers failed to reach the schools. Shutdown across the Valley continued despite relaxations in more than half of the police stations.

At posh Rajbagh, the New Era School was closed and an employee posted on the gate said that none of the teachers or students came to attend classes.

“In the morning, some drivers came to the school and they left the campus without taking out the vehicles. The teachers also did not come to the school,” he said.

“How can students reach the school when we have no contact with them due to communication blockade? Even students who live close to the campus did not attend the classes,” he added.

