Now, shell out more in traffic fines

Aug 01, 2019

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday approved changes to the Motor Vehicles Act, laying out tougher punishments and introducing new penalties in an effort to make India’s roads safer.

Some crucial changes

Easier treatment of accident victims: The central government will develop a scheme for cashless treatment of road accident victims during golden hour – the first hour following an incident that is deemed to be crucial for treatment of trauma.

Better compensation: The bill increases the minimum compensation for hit and run. In case of death; from Rs 25,000 to Rs 2 lakh, and in case of grievous injury, from Rs 12,500 to Rs 50,000.

Making manufacturers fix defects: The Bill allows the central government to order recalls of vehicles if a defect can damage the environment, the driver, or other road users. The manufacturer will be required to reimburse the buyers for the full cost of the vehicle, or replace it with another vehicle with similar or better specifications.

New road safety body: The Bill provides for a National Road Safety Board, which will advise the central and state governments on aspects of road safety and traffic management including, such as: standards of motor vehicles, registration and licensing rules and promotion of new vehicle technology.

Regulating aggregators: The Bill defines aggregators as digital intermediaries or market places which can be used by passengers to connect with a driver for transportation purposes (taxi services). These aggregators will be issued licenses by state governments and must comply with the IT act.

