NSCN (IM) reaffirms flag and constitution demand for Naga peace deal

india

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 00:15 IST

The National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak-Muivah) on Tuesday strongly reiterated that it would not accept any kind of piecemeal solution short of Naga national flag and Yehzabo (constitution).

“We have stood our ground on these two non-negotiable issues and we shall continue to stand till the last man standing,” said NSCN (I-M) chairman Q Tuccu in a statement. Stating that the Naga people cannot be lured into accepting “highly attractive economic packages at the expense of our exalted position with sovereign rights”, Tuccu asserted that the Nagas have to prove their worth by upholding their flag and Yehzabo.

“Our joint struggle, with Naga people from all walks of life including civil societies, churches, bureaucrats, politicians etc., for over seven decades is to live in dignity. Peace should be given a new meaning. It is now or never,” he stated.

Appreciating the contributions of the Naga people towards the Naga cause, the NSCN (IM) leader urged all to give their concerted efforts till their rightful destination is reached.

The NSCN (I-M) and the Government of India are engaged in political negotiations for more than 20 years to resolve the Indo-Naga political issue.