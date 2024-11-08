NSCN-IM threatens armed resistance if Centre says no to 3rd party intervention

KOHIMA: National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) chief Thuingaleng Muivah on Friday proposed third-party intervention to resolve what it described as the Centre’s “betrayal of the letter and spirit of the framework agreement” signed in August 2015, warning that the group shall resume violent armed struggle if this political initiative is rejected. NSCN-IM leader Thuingaleng Muivah (FILE PHOTO)

Muivah’s sharply worded statement comes against the backdrop of talks between the Naga insurgent group and the central government last month where the Centre refused to accept the demand for a separate Naga flag and Naga constitution.

The insurgent group had entered into a ceasefire agreement with the government in 1997 before starting prolonged peace talks in India and abroad with government interlocutors.

“The cornerstone for the honourable political agreement between India and Nagalim is respecting and honouring the letter and spirit of the Framework Agreement, wherein, amongst others, the Nagalim sovereign national flag and Nagalim sovereign national constitution are duly recognised and acknowledged,” the statement said.

“The NSCN and its leadership took the honorable step of resolving the decades old Indo-Naga political conflict by agreeing to have political negotiation with the Gol. However, it is the authorities and the leadership in the Gol who have deliberately betrayed the letter and spirit of the Framework Agreement of August 3, 2015 by refusing to recognize and acknowledge the Nagalim sovereign national flag and Nagalim sovereign national constitution,” the statement said.

“In order to conclude and realise an honourable political agreement, we rule out peaceful means against the ignominious betrayal of the letter and spirit of the Framework Agreement. However, in the first place, we propose a third-party intervention to resolve the betrayal, but if such a political initiative is rejected by the GoI (Government of India), the NSCN shall resume the violent armed resistance against India for defending Nagalim’s unique history and her sovereign existence,” the statement warned.

The group said it would not “wait forever”. “Nagalim and the NSCN are prepared and ready to defend and protect Nagalim unique history and Nagalim sovereign national existence,” Muivah said.