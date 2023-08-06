On charges of killing Bajrang Dal member, AAP leader says he ‘was 100 km away’ from Nuh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Javed Ahmed on Sunday dismissed claims of his alleged involvement in the murder of a Bajrang Dal worker during the communal violence in Haryana's Nuh district on July 31. A case was lodged against the AAP leader for alleged killing of Pradeep Kumar at Nirankari Chowk in Sohna town. AAP leader Javed Ahmed(PTI)

Ahmed said he was 100 kilometre away from the site where the incident took place, and backed his claims with a couple of CCTV footages from different locations.

“The incident took place almost three hours after I left the place and returned the next day. I have proofs, CCTV footages of places where I stayed and the toll booths I'd crossed…Allegations against me are to malign me and my party. It is a political propaganda,” the AAP leader told news agency PTI.

According to the complaint, lodged by Pawan Kumar who accompanied the victim, Ahmed was present among the crowd that attacked the religious procession carried out by the right-wing group. He allegedly ordered the crowd to kill both of them (Pawan and Pradeep), and the mob followed him. Pawan said the police managed to rescue him but could not help Pradeep as he was badly hit on his head and later succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, the district administration had lifted the curfew, imposed since August 1, for public movement for three hours, from 9 am to noon, on Sunday. Officials have ordered relaxing the curfew again on August 7 between 9 am and 1 pm. The Haryana government announced the mobile internet services in the district will remain suspended till August 8 citing that the condition in the area continues to remain critical and tense.

The Police said a total of 27 FIRs and 38 arrests have been made so far in connection with the violence that erupted between two groups on July 31 after a religious procession was attacked, which later spread out in other parts of Haryana and neighbouring states. Six people, including two home guard officials and one cleric, died in the incident.

(With agency inputs)