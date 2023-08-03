Nuh violence LIVE: Internet suspended partially in Gurugram, 3 other districts till Aug 5
Haryana's Nuh violence LIVE updates: The death toll reached six in the communal clashes that broke out in Haryana's Nuh Monday and later spilled to other parts.
Haryana's Nuh violence LIVE updates: Three days after communal violence broke out in parts of Haryana on Monday, the government said internet services will remain suspended in Nuh, Faridabad and Palwal districts as well as Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar sub-divisions of Gurugram district till August 5 to maintain public order.
The death toll has reached six in the clashes that first broke out in Nuh during a religious procession. It is believed that the incident happened after rumours spread that cow vigilante Monu Manesar, a key accused in Bhiwani killings, would attend the procession. However, Manesar did not show up at the event and claimed Wednesday that he has nothing to do with the violence or the killings. The double murder case is linked to the death of two Muslim cousins of Rajasthan, whose charred bodies were found in Haryana's Bhiwani in February.
The violence later spread to Gurugram and reports of vandalism at some other places surfaced. As of now, twenty companies of central forces are already deployed in Haryana -- 14 in Nuh, three in Palwal, two in Gurugram and one in Faridabad to maintain law and order.
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Wednesday said that no accused will be spared and the government will ensure that those who are liable, will pay for the damages. More than 100 people have been detained in the matter for questioning and dozens of FIRs lodged. The government termed the incident a “well-planned conspiracy” and said a probe was underway.
Follow all the updates here:
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 06:50 AM
Haryana violence: 'If you can't protect everyone,' AAP targets Khattar. Updates
As Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar appealed for peace following two days of violence, he said the police can't protect everyone -- a statement that came under scrutiny, with Delhi's AAP government questioning whether in BJP-ruled states the public has to take care of their own security.
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 06:33 AM
US reacts to Haryana violence; ‘urge parties to refrain from violence’
US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller on Haryana violence: "With respect to the clashes, that obviously, we would, as always, urge calm and urge parties to refrain from violent actions. With respect to whether we've heard from any Americans, I'm not aware of that. I'm happy to follow up with the Embassy."
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 06:12 AM
Haryana violence: Internet services to remain suspended in Nuh, other places till Aug 5
The Haryana government said that mobile internet services will remain suspended in parts of Haryana, which remained gripped in tensions. Besides Nuh, the services will remain snapped in Faridabad, Palwal and the territorial jurisdiction of sub-division Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar of Gurugram district.