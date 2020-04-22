Number of Covid-19 cases climb to 126 in Bihar after 13 more test positive

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 10:56 IST

Thirteen people tested positive for coronavirus disease Covid-19 in Bihar on Tuesday, taking the total number of such cases to 126 in the state, news agency PTI reported.

Of the fresh cases, seven were reported from Munger district, four from Buxar and one each from Patna and Rohtas, PTI quoted principal secretary, health, Sanjay Kumar as saying.

All the fresh cases in Munger are from Jamalpur block where the contagion has been traced to a 60-year-old man, who had travelled to Nalanda district last month to attend a Tablighi Jamaat congregation and tested positive last week.

The number of samples tested in the state till date is 11,999, Kumar said.

Bihar had reported its first couple of coronavirus cases on March 22. However, nearly a quarter of the total number of cases so far in the state has been reported in the last 24 hours.

Siwan (29), Nalanda (28) and Munger (27) account for two-third of the coronavirus cases in Bihar.

On Monday, as many as 17 people from Bihar Sharif, the headquarters of Nalanda district, had tested positive.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, meanwhile, said on Tuesday that an assistance of Rs 1,000 will be provided to all families that do not have ration cards but were identified by self-help groups of ‘Jeevika’ in the state.

Kumar directed Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar to inform all the district magistrates and sub-divisional magistrates to provide the assistance of Rs 1,000 to each of the family which does not have ration card but has been identified by the Jeevika groups, according to an official release.