Number of Covid-19 patients will rise, let’s work to stop its spread: Uddhav Thackeray

The state is the worst-affected by the highly contagious disease, which has also claimed the lives of seven people.

india Updated: Mar 29, 2020 16:47 IST
Faisal Malik
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Maharashtra Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray addressing to media.
Maharashtra Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray addressing to media. (Bhushan Koyande/HT)
         

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray warned on Sunday there will be a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state as he urged doctors, hospitals and all stakeholders to be proactive in stopping the coronavirus disease from spreading further.

The state is the worst-affected by the highly contagious disease, which has also claimed the lives of seven people. The number of infected rose to 196 in the state on Sunday and a seven-month-old baby tested positive to become the youngest Covid-19 patient in Maharashtra.

“The number of cases has started rising and it will rise even further. However, we want this rise to be restricted… This is the phase when the multiplication of cases will start…If we stop its spread now it can be contained and we will win this war. It’s time everyone should follow their responsibilities,” the chief minister said.

Doctor and hospitals will have to more careful now as there could be a rise in pneumonia patients, the Shiv Sena chief said in his address to the state through Facebook.

“If anyone is found suffering from fever and cold, get an X-ray and a haemogram test conducted and if found with any symptoms refer them to government facilities immediately,” he said.

Thackeray also warned that strict action will be taken if people do not stop crowding the markets as he reminded that this is the phase when Covid-19 cases will multiply.

“It is an emergency-like situation,” the chief minister said.

Thackeray also said people need to take more care of the high-risk group that comprises pregnant women, babies, the elderly suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure etc.

“It has been observed that the severity of the epidemic in this group of people is more than others,” he said.

Thackeray also asked migrant workers to stay where they are and do not rush back home as the state government is making arrangements for their food and shelter.

He also said the price of Shiv Bhojan thali, a subsidised meal scheme for the poor, will be reduced to Rs 5 per plate from Rs 10.

