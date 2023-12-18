Number theory: An unusually warm start to winter in several states

Temperatures across India have started decreasing with the start of the winter season, which officially runs from December to February. However, an HT analysis shows that the season has been unusually warm so far compared to previous winters, at least by minimum temperatures. While the reason for this warm beginning to winter is unseasonal rain in parts of the country due to Cyclone Michaung in the first week of December, a strong El Niño prevailing currently means that this warming is likely to continue. Here are four charts that explain these trends.

A Delhi Metro Rail runs amid cold and smoggy weather at MG road metro station near Plaza Mall, in Gurugram(HT File Photo/Parveen Kumar)