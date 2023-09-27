Number Theory: Caste disparities in the Indian labour market

Good jobs and business ownership can be two crucial vehicles for upward economic mobility. While good jobs can improve economic well-being through higher earning, business ownership can induce gain in economic power through ownership of assets and means of production. Both are important routes of economic upliftment for marginalised caste groups in India, majority of whom have been historically landless and asset poor. Caste-based occupational and industrial segregation and representation of different caste groups in enterprise ownership are among the issues that have been analysed in this year’s State of Working India Report, published by the Azim Premji University. Here are four graphs that explain some of the results. HT file photo