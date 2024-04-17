 Number Theory: How the electorate has changed over the years | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Number Theory: How the electorate has changed over the years

ByNishant Ranjan
Apr 17, 2024 10:13 AM IST

This is the first of a two-part data journalism series on voters in 2024 general elections. The 2nd part will look at the economic status of first-time voters.

There are 969 million voters on the electoral rolls for the 2024 general elections in India. To be sure, this number could change marginally because the electoral rolls continue to be updated till the last date of filing of nominations in a constituency. The number of voters in 2024 elections is 6.25% more than the 912 million number for the 2019 elections.

An election official marks the finger of a senior citizen with indelible ink in Bikaner, Rajasthan.(PTI Photo)
News / India News / Number Theory: How the electorate has changed over the years
