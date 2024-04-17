Number Theory: How the electorate has changed over the years

There are 969 million voters on the electoral rolls for the 2024 general elections in India. To be sure, this number could change marginally because the electoral rolls continue to be updated till the last date of filing of nominations in a constituency. The number of voters in 2024 elections is 6.25% more than the 912 million number for the 2019 elections.

An election official marks the finger of a senior citizen with indelible ink in Bikaner, Rajasthan.(PTI Photo)