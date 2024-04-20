Number Theory: Is Congress's political predicament tactical?
Apr 20, 2024 10:44 AM IST
If Congress has to surge past BJP or even close gap in the 2024 polls, it needs to win at least some seats where BJP has been defeating it in a direct contest.
The Congress, in the 2024 elections, will contest the lowest number of parliamentary constituencies (PCs) it has ever contested in a national elections. Will this electoral tactic work for the Congress? Though the answer to this question will only be known when the results will be declared on June 4, it offers a good opportunity to ask whether electoral tactics has played a role in the decline of the Congress, especially vis-à-vis the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), which has replaced it as the dominant national party. Here are three charts which aim to answer this question.
