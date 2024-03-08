Number Theory: Political and social battles that women in India fight

The 114th International Women’s Day will be celebrated in India with the 2024 general elections just about a month away. What role have women played in Indian politics, both as leaders and voters? Have things changed on this front in the recent past? An HT analysis of various data points shows that women have overcome their entrenched disadvantages in India’s demographics and economy to play a game-changing role in politics. However, it remains to be seen whether they can win this battle at home. Here are four charts which explain this in detail.

Women display their voter's identity card in Rajasthan, 2023. (AP Photo)