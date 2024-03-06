Number Theory: Reading just headline numbers from 2023 PLFS report can mislead
Mar 06, 2024 07:50 PM IST
The three calendar year PLFS reports for 2021, 2022, and 2023 suggest a growth in jobs and a decline in unemployment rate in the 15+ age group
The National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) released the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) report for the calendar year 2023 on March 4, the third in the calendar year series. These reports are the thinnest among the three kinds of reports NSSO publishes using PLFS. They contain only three indicators: the labour force participation rate (LFPR), the worker population ratio (WPR), and the unemployment rate. An HT analysis, using unit-level data, shows why reading just these three numbers of the calendar year reports can be misleading.
Get Current Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Live, Farmers Protest Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
Share this article