 Number Theory: Reading just headline numbers from 2023 PLFS report can mislead | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Number Theory: Reading just headline numbers from 2023 PLFS report can mislead

Number Theory: Reading just headline numbers from 2023 PLFS report can mislead

ByAbhishek Jha, New Delhi
Mar 06, 2024 07:50 PM IST

The three calendar year PLFS reports for 2021, 2022, and 2023 suggest a growth in jobs and a decline in unemployment rate in the 15+ age group

The National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) released the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) report for the calendar year 2023 on March 4, the third in the calendar year series. These reports are the thinnest among the three kinds of reports NSSO publishes using PLFS. They contain only three indicators: the labour force participation rate (LFPR), the worker population ratio (WPR), and the unemployment rate. An HT analysis, using unit-level data, shows why reading just these three numbers of the calendar year reports can be misleading.

Candidates wait in a queue to appear in the UP Police Constables recruitment exam in Mathura(PTI)
Candidates wait in a queue to appear in the UP Police Constables recruitment exam in Mathura(PTI)
    Abhishek Jha

    Abhishek Jha is a data journalist. He analyses public data for finding news, with a focus on the environment, Indian politics and economy, and Covid-19.

