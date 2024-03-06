Number Theory: Reading just headline numbers from 2023 PLFS report can mislead

The National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) released the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) report for the calendar year 2023 on March 4, the third in the calendar year series. These reports are the thinnest among the three kinds of reports NSSO publishes using PLFS. They contain only three indicators: the labour force participation rate (LFPR), the worker population ratio (WPR), and the unemployment rate. An HT analysis, using unit-level data, shows why reading just these three numbers of the calendar year reports can be misleading.

Candidates wait in a queue to appear in the UP Police Constables recruitment exam in Mathura(PTI)