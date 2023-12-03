close_game
close_game
News / India News / Number Theory: Results may go beyond states that went to polls

Number Theory: Results may go beyond states that went to polls

ByNishant Ranjan
Dec 03, 2023 07:20 AM IST

The results of the assembly elections in the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana will be announced today

Counting in the state of Mizoram has been postponed by a day by the Election Commission of India. While these elections have been held to elect new governments in these states, is there any larger importance of these election results? Here are three charts that answer this question.

MP election results 2023: A polling official puts a mark with indelible ink on the finger of a voter prior to casting her vote at a polling booth for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.(ANI)
MP election results 2023: A polling official puts a mark with indelible ink on the finger of a voter prior to casting her vote at a polling booth for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.(ANI)
Get Latest India News and Election Results 2023 Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out