Number Theory: Results may go beyond states that went to polls
Dec 03, 2023 07:20 AM IST
The results of the assembly elections in the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana will be announced today
Counting in the state of Mizoram has been postponed by a day by the Election Commission of India. While these elections have been held to elect new governments in these states, is there any larger importance of these election results? Here are three charts that answer this question.