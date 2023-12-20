Number Theory: Tamil Nadu is in its most extreme rain spell ever
The extreme rain has only helped bridge its deficit in Tamil Nadu just before the season’s official end
Tamil Nadu has been affected by high-intensity rain for the second time this month. The intense rain in early December due to Cyclone Michaung was concentrated in the northern part of the state, and the current spell, caused by a general cyclonic circulation, is in the southern part. An HT analysis, however, shows that it is only the second spell that is officially extreme. It has also broken all previous records of extreme rain in Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, most of the other states that receive rain from the northeast monsoon continue to run a deficit this season. Even for Tamil Nadu, the extreme rain has only helped bridge its deficit just before the season’s official end. Here are four charts that show this.
