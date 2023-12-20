close_game
close_game
News / India News / Number Theory: Tamil Nadu is in its most extreme rain spell ever

Number Theory: Tamil Nadu is in its most extreme rain spell ever

ByAbhishek Jha, New Delhi
Dec 20, 2023 12:58 AM IST

The extreme rain has only helped bridge its deficit in Tamil Nadu just before the season’s official end

Tamil Nadu has been affected by high-intensity rain for the second time this month. The intense rain in early December due to Cyclone Michaung was concentrated in the northern part of the state, and the current spell, caused by a general cyclonic circulation, is in the southern part. An HT analysis, however, shows that it is only the second spell that is officially extreme. It has also broken all previous records of extreme rain in Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, most of the other states that receive rain from the northeast monsoon continue to run a deficit this season. Even for Tamil Nadu, the extreme rain has only helped bridge its deficit just before the season’s official end. Here are four charts that show this.

People shift from a flooded road after heavy rainfall, in Thoothukudi district, Tamil Nadu on Dec. 19(PTI)
People shift from a flooded road after heavy rainfall, in Thoothukudi district, Tamil Nadu on Dec. 19(PTI)
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Abhishek Jha

    Abhishek Jha is a data journalist. He analyses public data for finding news, with a focus on the environment, Indian politics and economy, and Covid-19.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out