Number Theory: Telangana's shifting political grounds

Number Theory: Telangana’s shifting political grounds

Abhishek Jha
Nov 27, 2023 09:35 AM IST

HT analysis of past results in Telangana suggests that the state’s political ground has been continuously shifting

Telangana, the last of the five poll-bound states in this election cycle, will vote on November 30. Almost all reportage from the state suggests a straight contest between the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS); it was earlier called the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), and the Congress. While the exact nature of the 2023 contests will only be known once the results are declared on December 3, an HT analysis of past results in Telangana suggests that the state’s political ground has been continuously shifting. Here are some charts which explain this in detail.

    Abhishek Jha

    Abhishek Jha is a data journalist. He analyses public data for finding news, with a focus on the environment, Indian politics and economy, and Covid-19.

