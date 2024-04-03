Number Theory: The link between climate crisis and your clock
Apr 03, 2024 09:29 AM IST
Rising temperatures are leading to a faster melting of polar ice which is spreading earth’s mass away from the poles to the center
The world will have to make many adjustments to live with the adverse effects of the climate crisis. One of them could also be on how frequently we would need to adjust our clocks.
Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!
Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Lok Sabha Section 2024 Live Updates, Arvind Kejriwal News Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Lok Sabha Section 2024 Live Updates, Arvind Kejriwal News Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Share this article