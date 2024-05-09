Number Theory: The stakes in Telangana contest

All 17 parliamentary constituencies (PCs) in Telangana, which is also the youngest state in the country, will vote on May 13. Will the Congress be able to replicate its 2023 assembly elections victory in the Lok Sabha elections? What are the political stakes for other political parties in the state? Here are four charts that attempt to answer this question.

Rahul Gandhi and Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy during an election campaign meeting on the outskirts of Hyderabad on April 6(AFP FILE PHOTO)