 Number Theory: The stakes in Telangana contest | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Number Theory: The stakes in Telangana contest

BySreedev Krishnakumar
May 09, 2024 09:07 PM IST

.

All 17 parliamentary constituencies (PCs) in Telangana, which is also the youngest state in the country, will vote on May 13. Will the Congress be able to replicate its 2023 assembly elections victory in the Lok Sabha elections? What are the political stakes for other political parties in the state? Here are four charts that attempt to answer this question.

Rahul Gandhi and Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy during an election campaign meeting on the outskirts of Hyderabad on April 6(AFP FILE PHOTO)
Rahul Gandhi and Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy during an election campaign meeting on the outskirts of Hyderabad on April 6(AFP FILE PHOTO)
Explore India's rich political history with the Archives section on our exclusive Elections Product. Access all election content absolutely free, only on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 live , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Number Theory: The stakes in Telangana contest

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On