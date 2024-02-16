Number Theory: This winter is a winter of extremes

India’s official winter season runs from December to February. This means that it will be over in less than two weeks. How has India experienced the 2023-24 winter? HT’s analysis shows that this winter has averaged a warmer than normal minimum temperature and a cooler than normal maximum temperature. This has happened despite temperatures moving closer to normal over the course of the season and wide regional differences. The most alarming thing about this winter, however, is the lack of snow on India’s mountains.

This winter has averaged a warmer-than-normal minimum temperature and a cooler-than-normal maximum temperature.(Reuters)