Number Theory: Three charts that explain the farmers' demand for MSP guarantees

Farmers from Punjab have resumed their protests and are trying to come to the national capital just about a month before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are announced. Guaranteed minimum support prices (MSP) are among the key demands being raised by the protesting farmers. Are the farmers justified in making this demand? Here are three charts which try and answer this question.

Police use tear gas shells to disperse farmers during their 'Delhi Chalo' march at Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, near Patiala.(PTI)