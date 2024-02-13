 Number Theory: Three charts that explain the farmers' demand for MSP guarantees | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Number Theory: Three charts that explain the farmers' demand for MSP guarantees

Number Theory: Three charts that explain the farmers' demand for MSP guarantees

ByAbhishek Jha, Roshan Kishore, New Delhi
Feb 13, 2024 07:51 PM IST

A mindless expansion of MSP operations without a critical look at their existing structure can do more bad than good.

Farmers from Punjab have resumed their protests and are trying to come to the national capital just about a month before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are announced. Guaranteed minimum support prices (MSP) are among the key demands being raised by the protesting farmers. Are the farmers justified in making this demand? Here are three charts which try and answer this question.

Police use tear gas shells to disperse farmers during their 'Delhi Chalo' march at Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, near Patiala.(PTI)
