Number Theory: Why the political future of TDP is at a crossroads
Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest by AP Criminal Investigation Department in corruption case raises questions about his, his party’s political prospects ahead of 2024
Andhra Pradesh is one of the few states in India which has simultaneous national and state elections. Here are four charts which explain in detail why Naidu’s arrest could be a crucial moment in Telugu Desam’s and Andhra Pradesh’s political trajectory.
