Friday, May 02, 2025
Nurse dies after jumping from 13th floor in Gurugram

PTI |
May 02, 2025 10:30 PM IST

Ravi's body has been kept in the mortuary and will be handed to his family once it arrives.

A 27-year-old medical attendant allegedly jumped to death from the 13th floor of a housing society in the Sector 50 area here Friday morning, police said.

Ravi jumped from the 13th floor of the society at around 8 am on Friday.((Getty Images/iStockphoto))
Ravi jumped from the 13th floor of the society at around 8 am on Friday.((Getty Images/iStockphoto))

Ravi was hired three days ago through an agency to take care of an elderly person, they said.

Ravi Gulati, a resident of Park View Society on Sohna Road, in his testimony, said he had hired Ravi, a Bareilly native, as a medical attendant three days ago through Indo Global Home Care Agency to take care of his 83-year-old father-in-law.

"Ravi jumped from the 13th floor of the society at around 8 am on Friday. People gathered after hearing the sound. He was taken to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead," Gulati said.

Ravi's body has been kept in the mortuary and will be handed to his family once it arrives, police said.

"The cause behind the suicide is not ascertained yet. We have informed his family in Bareilly," Sector Police Station SHO Inspector Satyawan said.

