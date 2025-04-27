‘Nyaye milke rahega’: In Mann Ki Baat address, PM's promise to Pahalgam attack victims' kin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 121st episode of his radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday, assured justice to the families of those killed in the terror attack on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted that world leaders have strongly condemned the attack and shared condolences with India. (File image) (HT File)

“Nyaye milke rahega,” PM Modi said while speaking about the “deep agony in his heart.” This is the second time the prime minister has assured justice to those grieving the loss of their loved ones. Earlier, he had vowed to pursue terrorists to the “end of the earth,” during an event in poll-bound Bihar.

“Today, as I talk my heart out with you, there is a deep agony in my heart. The Pahalgam terrorist attack of 22 April has left every citizen of the country heartbroken. Every Indian feels deep sympathy for the families of the victims. No matter which state one belongs to, no matter which language one speaks, I understand every citizen is seething with anger after seeing the images of the terrorist attack,” PM Modi said.

‘Enemies of nation did not like peace returning to Kashmir’

“As peace was returning to Kashmir, the enemies of the nation and J&K did not like it. Terrorists and their masters want Kashmir to be destroyed again, which is why such a conspiracy was hatched,” he added.

The prime minister said that those responsible for the attack did not like the increasing economic opportunities and the deepening of democracy in the union territory.

“This attack in Pahalgam shows the desperation of the patrons of terrorism; it displays their cowardice...at a time when peace was returning to Kashmir, there was a vibrancy in schools and colleges, construction work had gained unprecedented pace, democracy was getting stronger, the number of tourists was increasing at a record rate, people's income was increasing, and new opportunities were being created for the youth. The enemies of the country, the enemies of Jammu and Kashmir, did not like that,” Modi said.

The prime minister noted that world leaders have strongly condemned the attack and shared condolences with India. He also stressed the need for unity and solidarity among Indians in the fight against terrorism.

“The entire world stands with the 1.4 billion Indians in our fight against terrorism. Once again, I assure the victims' families that they will get justice. The conspirators and perpetrators of this attack will face the harshest response,” Modi added.