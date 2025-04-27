Menu Explore
Indian Navy demonstrates ‘readiness for offensive strike’ with missile test | Watch

ByHT News Desk
Apr 27, 2025 02:26 PM IST

Indian Navy successfully conducted multiple anti-ship missile firings in the Arabian Sea, showcasing its long-range precision strike capabilities.

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Navy has successfully conducted multiple anti-ship missile firings in the Arabian Sea, showcasing its long-range precision strike capabilities.

The Indian Navy shared visuals of BrahMos anti-ship and anti-surface cruise missiles
The Indian Navy shared visuals of BrahMos anti-ship and anti-surface cruise missiles

The Indian Navy shared visuals of BrahMos anti-ship and anti-surface cruise missiles being launched from a fleet of warships, including Kolkata-class destroyers and Nilgiri and Krivak-class frigates, reaffirming the Navy’s operational prowess. The exercises were aimed at revalidating the platforms, systems, and crew for precision offensive strikes at sea.

"Indian Navy Ships undertook successful multiple anti-ship firings to revalidate and demonstrate readiness of platforms, systems, and crew for long-range precision offensive strike. Indian Navy stands combat-ready, credible, and future-ready in safeguarding the nation's maritime interests Anytime, Anywhere, Anyhow," the Navy stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The successful drills come shortly after Pakistan issued a notification about upcoming missile firings in the Arabian Sea region, raising concerns over escalating military posturing.

India's display of maritime strength follows the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, where 26 people were killed in one of the deadliest attacks since the abrogation of Article 370.

In response to the attack, India has taken strong diplomatic measures, deporting Pakistani nationals and suspending the vital Indus Water Treaty. Meanwhile, Pakistan has retaliated by suspending all bilateral agreements with India.

Tensions have further escalated with repeated ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC), to which Indian forces have responded effectively, though no casualties have been reported so far.

Speaking in his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the Pahalgam attack, stating, "Every Indian's blood is boiling after the terror attack. Each one of them is feeling the pain of those who lost their own." He added, "Peace was returning to Kashmir, but the enemies of the country, of Jammu and Kashmir, did not like this."

INS Surat, recently also completed a successful precision test of the Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MR-SAM) system against a sea-skimming target in the Arabian Sea.

INS Surat, part of the Project 15B Guided Missile Destroyer program, ranks among the most advanced warships globally, featuring 75 per cent indigenous content and equipped with state-of-the-art weapon and sensor systems.

