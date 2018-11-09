On Sarkar row, Rajinikanth slams AIADMK, says it’s illegal to seek changes

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Friday lashed out at the ruling AIADMK for its protests against certain scenes in actor Vijay’s Diwali release ‘Sarkar’, questioning the logic behind protesting against a film certified by the Censor Board.

“It is against the law to hold protests seeking removal of some scenes from a Censor board certified film and trying to stall the screening and damaging the banners,” he tweeted.

“I strongly condemn these,” he added.

The makers of ‘Sarkar’ had agreed to remove “objectionable” scenes and “mute” an apparent reference to the late J Jayalalithaa, an industry body said Thursday, as the movie faced a backlash from the ruling AIADMK over depiction of its welfare schemes and its leader.

The AIADMK was up in arms against ‘Sarkar’ demanding deletion of the contentious scenes, besides threatening to initiate legal action if the film crew failed to comply.

Law Minister C Ve Shanmugham said certain scenes amounted to inciting violence and warned of action.

‘Sarkar,’ produced by Sun Pictures, stars Vijay and Keerthi Suresh in key roles, and was released on November 6. It is directed by AR Murugadoss and has music by Oscar winner AR Rahman.

Reports suggested that Sarkar team has agreed to mute scenes that have been termed controversial. However, the makers of the film Sun Picture are yet to officially announce if they are muting scenes.

Despite opening to mixed reviews and getting embroiled in controversies, “Sarkar” managed to gross over Rs 100 crore in just two days at the box-office.

In the film, Vijay plays an NRI who returns to India to vote, only to realise his vote has been cast illegally. He then digs deep into the matter, stirring up a political turmoil.

First Published: Nov 09, 2018 11:43 IST