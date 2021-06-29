Odisha aims to inoculate 100% adults in Bhubaneswar by August end

Bhubaneswar will complete vaccination of all adult residents by the end of August, a senior Odisha health official said on Monday.

A health department official said 57% of the state capital’s 8.42 lakh adults have received both doses. Of the remaining people, 98% have received their first dose of Covaxin.

In contrast, Bengaluru, which tops the list of cities where the largest proportion of people have received the first vaccine dose, has covered 29% of its adult population, followed by Chennai (25%), Mumbai (18%), Delhi, and Hyderabad (16% each). However, at 8%, it is Chennai that has the highest number of fully vaccinated people than other metros such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi, according to CoWIN data.

Bhubaneswar municipal area is the only place in Odisha where Covaxin vaccine is being administered; the rest of the state is getting Covishield.

Additional chief secretary of health PK Mohapatra said at least 30,000 doses are being planned everyday except on gazetted holidays to cover the 3,64,464 beneficiaries awaiting their second dose and 18,341 who have not been vaccinated at all.

“We have more than 4.13 lakh doses of Covaxin with us and would be able to vaccinate everyone (in Bhubaneswar) by the end of August,” said Mohapatra.

Since the gap between the first dose of Covaxin and the second dose is around 4-6 weeks. Mohapatra said if they are able to administer the first dose of Covaxin latest by mid-July, it would be possible to ensure that the entire population is vaccinated by end of August.

The vaccination coverage drive in Bhubaneswar picked up speed earlier this month when the municipal corporation started several community-based vaccination plans. The BMC also started Covid-19 testing before administering vaccines at mobile camps to prevent giving jabs to people who test positive for Covid-19.