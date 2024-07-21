Bhubaneswar, The first session of the 17th Odisha Assembly starting on Monday is likely to be stormy with opposition BJD and Congress bracing up to attack the BJP government over a host of issues, including alleged assault on a government servant in Puri Raj Bhavan and Rath Yatra "mismanagement". Odisha Assembly session poised to be stormy over Rath Yatra 'mismanagement', Guv son's assault case

During its legislative party meeting on Saturday evening, principal opposition BJD decided to raise alleged mismanagement during Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra, law and order situation in the state, "assault" on an assistant section officer at the Raj Bhavan in Puri and prevailing price rise of essential items, among other issues.

BJD chief whip Pramila Mallick said the BJP had promised many things, including free 300 units of electricity and paddy MSP before the polls.

"We will see whether the new government fulfils those or not," she added.

Similarly, the Congress, which has been demanding action against Odisha Governor Raghubar Das's son for his alleged involvement in physical assault on an ASO of Raj Bhavan, has also decided to raise the issue inside the House.

On the other hand, the BJP government said it is ready to listen to all issues raised by the opposition parties.

"Our government has already taken decisions on three or four promises made by the BJP in its election manifesto within 40 days of coming to power. The ruling party is ready to counter all strategies of the opposition," BJP MLA Prakash Soren said.

Before the commencement of the session, Speaker Surama Padhy on Sunday held an all-party meeting for smooth functioning of businesses of the House. However, Congress and CPI skipped it.

Three-lawyer security arrangements have been made in and around the state assembly for the session, which will continue till September 13.

Around 30 platoons of police force along with 300 police officers of various ranks under the supervision of DCP Bhubaneswar will look after the security during the session, Odisha DGP Arun Sarangi said here on Sunday.

Armed police personnel will be deployed at every entry point of the assembly building while nine quick reaction teams, including two mobile teams, will be placed at strategic locations near the assembly to respond to any untoward incident, Sarangi said.

Besides, 100 intelligence officers, bomb detection and disposal team, anti-sabotage squad and two tactical units will also be deployed for the assembly session, he added.

The assembly session will begin with the address of the governor on July 22 while the annual budget for the year 2024-25 will be presented on July 25.

In the 147-member assembly, the BJP has 78 members, the BJD 51, the Congress 14, and the CPI one, while there are also three Independent MLAs.

