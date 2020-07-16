e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Odisha businessman gets himself a gold mask for Rs 3.5 lakh

Odisha businessman gets himself a gold mask for Rs 3.5 lakh

The man from Odisha was inspired by Shankar Kurade from Pune, who had bought a face mask made up of gold a few days ago.

india Updated: Jul 16, 2020 23:26 IST
Debabrata Mohanty | Posted by Abhinav Sahay
Debabrata Mohanty | Posted by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Mohanty owns a furniture shop in Cuttack and loves wearing told jewellery
Mohanty owns a furniture shop in Cuttack and loves wearing told jewellery(HT photo)
         

Days after a Pune-based businessman got himself a face mask made of pure gold, an Odisha businessman, too, procured a gold face mask from Mumbai’s Zhaveri Bazaar.

About 10 days ago Shankar Kurade, a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune, had created a huge buzz when he minted the extravagant mask spending nearly Rs 3 lakh.

Now, a businessman from Cuttack has got himself a N95 gold mask worth Rs 3.5 lakh. Alok Mohanty, a resident of Kesharpur area of Cuttack, showed his gold mask to reporters on Thursday.

“I had recently seen a businessman wearing a golden mask on television. As I have a penchant for gold so I placed the order for the same through a Mumbai based trader. It’s a N95 mask in which 90 to 100 grams of golden threads have been used. The mask has minute holes for breathing and is comfortable to wear,” said Mohanty.

Mohanty, who owns a furniture shop in Cuttack, wears lots of gold bracelets, gold rings and gold chains. He also owns a gold cap.

tags
top news
1 million Covid-19 infections in India, toll nears 25,600
1 million Covid-19 infections in India, toll nears 25,600
Audio tapes of ‘talks to topple Ashok Gehlot govt’ add to Rajasthan turmoil
Audio tapes of ‘talks to topple Ashok Gehlot govt’ add to Rajasthan turmoil
‘Obstructive and insincere’: India roasts Pak after meeting Kulbhushan Jadhav
‘Obstructive and insincere’: India roasts Pak after meeting Kulbhushan Jadhav
India lifted 270 million people out of poverty in 2005-15, says study
India lifted 270 million people out of poverty in 2005-15, says study
£1 million worth assets seized from Indian-origin woman, partner in UK
£1 million worth assets seized from Indian-origin woman, partner in UK
‘Double defence’: Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine’s early trial results raise hopes
‘Double defence’: Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine’s early trial results raise hopes
Sachin Pilot’s plea in court invokes freedom of speech, hearing at 1 pm today
Sachin Pilot’s plea in court invokes freedom of speech, hearing at 1 pm today
Pakistan, China plan dam in PoK; India slams ‘attempts at material change’
Pakistan, China plan dam in PoK; India slams ‘attempts at material change’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 CasesLudo first lookMaharashtra HSC 12th Result 2020 LiveTN 12th Results 2020Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In