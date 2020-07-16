Odisha businessman gets himself a gold mask for Rs 3.5 lakh

india

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 23:26 IST

Days after a Pune-based businessman got himself a face mask made of pure gold, an Odisha businessman, too, procured a gold face mask from Mumbai’s Zhaveri Bazaar.

About 10 days ago Shankar Kurade, a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune, had created a huge buzz when he minted the extravagant mask spending nearly Rs 3 lakh.

Now, a businessman from Cuttack has got himself a N95 gold mask worth Rs 3.5 lakh. Alok Mohanty, a resident of Kesharpur area of Cuttack, showed his gold mask to reporters on Thursday.

“I had recently seen a businessman wearing a golden mask on television. As I have a penchant for gold so I placed the order for the same through a Mumbai based trader. It’s a N95 mask in which 90 to 100 grams of golden threads have been used. The mask has minute holes for breathing and is comfortable to wear,” said Mohanty.

Mohanty, who owns a furniture shop in Cuttack, wears lots of gold bracelets, gold rings and gold chains. He also owns a gold cap.