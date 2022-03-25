Odisha civic polls: Counting of votes to be held tomorrow, security ramped up

The counting of votes of the vital Odisha municipal elections will take place on Saturday (March 26). According to reports, the counting will commence from 8am onwards across 108 municipalities.

Security has been beefed up across the state for the counting day, with the State Election Commission (SEC) making extensive preparations for the same. As per a Kalinga TV report, counting will be held in 58 NAC, 47 municipal councils, and three municipal corporations. There will be no counting done in the sixth wards of NAC of Bhadrak and Dhamnagar districts, the report added.

Two tables will be present in the counting centre of each NAC, while five tables will be present in each municipal council. A total of 12 tables will be there in each municipal corporation.

Quoting the secretary of SEC Rabindra Nath Sahu, Kalinga TV reported that CCTV camera and videography arrangements have been made in each counting booth. Police have also put in place strict security measures inside and outside the booths.

The results of Odisha municipal polls will be declared after counting is done in each ward. Sahu further told Kalinga TV that each table will comprise a counting supervisor and an assistant.

The elections were delayed by more than three years after a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Orissa high court in 2018 alleging the reservation of seats for SC, ST and OBC for over 50 per cent in the 2012 panchayat elections, 2017 panchayat elections, and 2013 civic polls - a violation of the 2010 Supreme Court directive.

Moreover, the Covid-19 pandemic also contributed to the delay in the polls.

The elections finally were held on Thursday, with nearly 65 per cent of Odisha's 40.55 lakh voters casting their votes. Polling was held to 109 urban local bodies, including three municipal corporations of Cuttack, Berhampur and Bhubaneswar even as reports of violence emerged in parts of the eastern state.

As many as 1, 825 councillors and corporators along with 109 chairpersons and mayors are in the fray. This was also the first time that direct polls for the posts of mayors and chairpersons of the Odisha urban bodies were held.