 Odisha CM Mohan Majhi keeps home, finance; deputy CMs get agriculture, tourism | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jun 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Odisha CM Mohan Majhi keeps home, finance; deputy CMs get agriculture, tourism

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Jun 15, 2024 09:03 PM IST

Mohan Charan Majhi was sworn in as Odisha's first BJP chief minister on Wednesday.

Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi has retained control over several key departments including home, finance and and general administration, as he allocated of portfolios to his newly formed council of ministers. Majhi also kept Information and Public Relations, Water Resources, and Planning and Convergence to himself.

Odisha Chief Minister-designate Mohan Charan Majhi takes oath during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Odisha government, in Bhubaneswar, Wednesday, June 12, 2024.(PTI)
Odisha Chief Minister-designate Mohan Charan Majhi takes oath during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Odisha government, in Bhubaneswar, Wednesday, June 12, 2024.(PTI)

Deputy chief minister Kanak Vardhan Singh has been entrusted with Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment and Energy departments while the other deputy CM, Pravati Parida has been allocated Women and Child Development, Mission Shakti, and Tourism departments.

Veteran BJP leader Suresh Pujari has been allocated the Revenue and Disaster Management portfolio. Rabi Narayan Naik, a farmer leader, has been given charge of Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, and Drinking Water departments.

Tribal leader Nityananda Gond has been entrusted with the School and Mass Education, ST&SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare, and Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities departments.

This is the first BJP government in Odisha after it won 78 of 147 seats in the recently concluded assembly polls, ending the 24-year reign of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

Here's the list of the remaining ministers and their portfolio:

Krushna Chandra Patra - Food Suppliers & Consumer Welfare, Science and Technology

Prithviraj Harichandran - Law, Works, Excise

Mukesh Mahaling - Health and Family Welfare, Parliamentary Affairs, Electronics & Information Technology

Bibhuti Bhushan Jena - Commerce & Transport, Steel and Mines

Krushna Chandra Mahapatra - Housing & Urban Development, Public Enterprises

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

News / India News / Odisha CM Mohan Majhi keeps home, finance; deputy CMs get agriculture, tourism
