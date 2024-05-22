Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's witty response to BJP's AI video allegations: ‘That’s great…'

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday dismissed the Bharatiya Janata Party's claim that his videos were manipulated using Artificial Intelligence. In a video put out by Biju Janata Dal leader VK Pandian, Patnaik is heard reacting to the claim, “That's great. They should use their own intelligence.” Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik (HT File)

Pandian, who became a member of the chief minister's office in 2011, has been a close confidant of Patnaik. His responsibilities grew notably earlier this month when he was named the '5T Secretary,' a role created to spearhead transformational projects across various government departments.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Meanwhile, BJP's Odisha unit chief Samir Mohanty on Tuesday cast doubts over the authenticity of CM Patnaik's short video messages, suggesting that AI technology might be used to create deepfake videos. Mohanty argued that if the videos were genuine, the chief minister would have conveyed those messages in public forums as well.

BJP leader Baijayant Panda, in a post put out on social media platform X, earlier questioned CM Patnaik's capability to lead. "It's extremely sad to see Odisha's CM being manipulated like a puppet by his ex-bureaucrat, now 'politician' handler," Panda wrote. "Contrast the AI-generated 'video messages' with actual videos from his public appearances. There is a world of difference. Insist on CM's live announcements or recordings in your presence. The people of Odisha deserve to know the truth," he added.

Reacting to the BJP leader's statements, BJD MP Sasmit Patra wrote, “Mr Panda has just come out of the hospital and with an eye operation. I am not sure what has gone wrong with your intelligence, artificial or real. Please get well soon.”

Phase 6 of the Odisha Lok Sabha election is scheduled to take place on May 25. On this day, voters across several constituencies in Odisha will exercise their democratic right to elect their representatives to the parliament. Some of the prominent constituencies going to polls in this phase include Bhubaneswar, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Puri, and Cuttack.