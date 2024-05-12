Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's 3-minute counter to PM Modi's ‘name all districts’ challenge

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik lashed out at Prime Minister Modi over an attack he launched on the former during a poll rally in the state on Saturday. In a video posted on social media platform X, Patnaik said the PM had actually forgotten Odisha. CM Patnaik said he had sent proposals about classical Odissi music recognition twice. However, the PMO rejected them. Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik(HT_PRINT)

"Honourable Prime Minister, how much do you remember about Odisha? Even though Odia is a classical language, you forgot about it. You have allotted ₹1,000 crore to Sanskrit but zero to Odia", the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief said in a video posted on X.

"I have sent proposals about classical Odissi music recognition and you have rejected them twice," he added.

Reacting to the Prime Minister's statement on Odisha's natural resources, the chief minister said, "Odisha's natural wealth is coal. You (Centre) take coal from Odisha. But you forgot to hike the royalty on coal in the last 10 years."

CM Patnaik also questioned the Modi government on why it forgot to "honour the brave sons of Odisha" when it recently gave away the Bharat Ratna award.

The chief minister's statements came in response to the Prime Minister who, in a rally in Berhampur in Odisha, said, “The BJP believes in both development and heritage. Under BJP governance, the country fulfilled a 500-year aspiration with the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Are you not proud to see this? In Odisha, the state BJP is committed to promoting the Odia language and culture. Any son or daughter of Odisha, rooted in its culture, will be considered for the position of Chief Minister by the BJP.”

“I want to challenge 'Naveen Babu' as he has been the CM for such a long, ask 'Naveen Babu' to name the districts of Odisha and their respective capitals without seeing them on paper. If the CM cannot name the districts of the state, will he know your pain?" the PM asked.

The Prime Minister said that if voted to power, he would make the state “number 1” in the next five years. “I am just requesting you to give me a chance for five years. If in those five years, I don't make Odisha number 1, then you can question me,” he said.

The PM also attacked the BJD, Congress for the poverty in the state. "Odisha has fertile land, mineral resources, sea coasts, a trade centre like that of Berhampur, culture, heritage and what not. There is everything in Odisha. Then why is it so that Odisha is rich but its people are poor... Who is responsible for this sin? The answer is Congress and BJD," he said.

Odisha will vote in four phases in the upcoming polls (from May 13 to June 1). The counting of votes will be held on June 4.