Odisha teacher assaulted, garlanded with shoes for ‘quitting work’ at coaching centre

Odisha police have launched a hunt for the owner of a private coaching centre who allegedly assaulted an English teacher and garlanded him with shoes in Nayagarh district earlier this week. A video of the incident has gone viral on the social media.

The teacher, identified as Mayadhar Mohapatra, lodged a complaint in this regard with the Khandapada police on Friday evening.

According to the complaint, Tapan Mohapatra – owner of the Satyasai tutorial in Nayagarh’s Kantilo area – assaulted Mayadhar and garlanded him with shoes after he stopped coming to his institution to teach.

Mayadhar said non-payment of dues was his reason for quitting. “I was paid my salary of Rs 4,000 per month for the first four months, but the tutorial owner began defaulting after that. I joined another tutorial only after Tapan flatly refused to pay me for my work,” he added.

The accused allegedly accosted Mayadhar while he was on his way to the other tutorial on Tuesday. “Tapan told me that he would like to clear my arrears. However, before I could react, he and two others had tied me to a banyan tree and gagged me with sand and polythene. Then they garlanded me with shoes,” Mayadhar said in the complaint.

Nayagarh superintendent of police Ashis Singh said the English teacher had not initially considered lodging a complaint. “He did it after the video of him being humiliated went viral on Whatsapp.”

Mayadhar said Tapan accused him with dire consequences if he told anybody about the incident.