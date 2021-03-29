IND USA
Representational image. (ANI)
Odisha cop suspended for making pregnant woman walk for 3km

The woman developed complications due to the 3km walk in the heat. she and her husband then lodged a complaint with the sub-divisional police officer
By Debabrata Mohanty
UPDATED ON MAR 29, 2021 11:11 AM IST

A woman police officer in tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj district has been suspended on charges of making a pregnant woman walk for 3km during helmet-checking.

Mayurbhanj Superintendent of Police (SP) Smith Parmar suspended Sarat police station in-charge Rina Baksala on Sunday.

Police said one Bikram Baruli was riding a motorcycle with his wife, who is eight months’ pregnant, on Sunday when Baksala stopped him and fined him for not wearing a helmet. Baruli said he would pay the penalty online, but the officer forced him and his wife to walk with the motorcycle to the Sarat police station.

The woman developed complications due to the 3km walk in the heat. The couple then lodged a complaint with the sub-divisional police officer.

The Mayurbhanj SP said Baksala has been suspended for gross misconduct and dereliction of duty and a departmental probe will also be initiated against her.

