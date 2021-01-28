Odisha couple forced to perform symbolic last rites of son with rare disorder
An ostracised couple in Odisha’s Ganjam district was forced to perform symbolic last rites of their seven-year-old son, who is suffering from an immunological disorder, as their neighbours consider the child a bad omen.
The boy suffers from giant congenital melanocytic nevi that caused hairy growth on his face, chest and right hand. He developed wounds all over his body after he underwent surgery in 2018. After the child was discharged following fresh hospitalisation on December 29, the neighbours asked the parents to conduct the symbolic last rites.
“After we came back, the villagers tonsured him under a tree. They said my child would bring bad luck to the village. Then a symbolic ritual was conducted like it is done when someone dies,” said the child’s mother, Mamata Nayak.
His father, Ram Chandra Nayak, said he was asked not to touch him and keep him under a tree. “I was asked by the villagers to host a community feast as part of the ritual. As I had no money, I borrowed ₹10,000 to host the feast. Only after that, the villagers allowed me to keep him at home.”
Also read | Orissa HC asks woman to hand over baby to his father
Paediatrician Alekh Pradhan, who treated the boy, said he suffers from immunological deficiencies. “There were maggots on his head and there were abscesses in his body filled with pus. I could bring his infection under control. But he needs proper treatment, and it can be done in hospitals like AIIMS [All India Institute of Medical Sciences].”
Ganjam district collector Vijay Amrita Kulange they have sanctioned ₹10,000 for the boy’s treatment. “The sub-collector advised him to apply for assistance from CMRF [Chief Minister’s Relief] Fund.” Kulange said the father did not complain about ostracisation or purification ritual.
“I have instructed the Tahasildar and inspector of the local police station to inquire and report.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Police issue notice to 20 farmer leaders, ask them to reply within 3 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day violence: Amit Shah to visit injured police officers today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Conmen defrauding people through online dating apps, warns Interpol
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
70% of India's Covid-19 cases from Maharashtra, Kerala: Harsh Vardhan
- Harsh Vardhan said that 147 districts in the nation have not seen a case of Covid-19 in last 7 days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha couple forced to perform symbolic last rites of son with rare disorder
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India reports 11,666 new cases in 24 hours, active cases below 1.74 lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' protest: NH-24, route connecting Delhi with Ghaziabad opened
- Announcing the decision to end the protest, BKU (Bhanu) president Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh told reporters that he was deeply pained by whatever happened during the tractor rally in Delhi on Republic Day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttar Pradesh to complete Covid vaccination of health workers by Feb 5
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yogi Adityanath calls for generous donations for Ayodhya Ram temple construction
- The Gorakhpur temple trust has donated ₹50 lakh and ₹51 lakh has been donated by Gorakhnath temple in Devipatan, said a spokesperson of the Goraknath temple trust.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Island tourism, deep-sea mining highlights of India’s Blue Economy policy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Cold wave likely to persist over northwest India
- Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Who is former gangster Lakha Sidhana, accused of R-Day violence?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cold wave likely to persist over NW India till Sunday: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nearly 3 lakh people vaccinated on Day 12 of Covid-19 inoculation drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayodhya Dhannipur mosque complex layout ready for submission
- The Dhannipur project includes a mosque, hospital, museum, library, community kitchen, Indo-Islamic cultural research centre and a publication house.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox