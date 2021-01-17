Orissa HC asks woman to hand over baby to his father
The Orissa High Court has allowed a man to take custody of his 15-month-old son observing that continuance of the custody of the toddler with the mother, who is now staying separately, would be detrimental to the child's mental and physical development and may also affect his psychology negatively.
The court direction came after watching a video in which it is seen that the mother was repeatedly torturing and beating the child mercilessly.
A Division Bench of Justices S K Mishra and Savitri Ratho on Friday while allowing a writ of Habeas Corpus filed by one Chakradhar Nayak of Puri district directed his wife to hand over the baby boy to his father within seven days.
"In case of her failure to do so, the police shall take appropriate steps in taking the child from the physical custody of the mother and handover the child to the father", the high court directed.
"We found from the video that the mother was mercilessly beating the infant on several occasions. Finding the cruelty, torture and assault to the small boy, we directed the police to secure the attendance of the mother along with the child", the high court said.
Married for over five years now, Chakradhar and Rosalin of Paika Sahi under Gop police station have a disturbed marital life and on one previous occasion, the man was imprisoned briefly after his wife brought dowry charges and domestic violence allegations. The case was, however, closed and they were reunited following a court-initiated compromise.
The marital discord once again surfaced after the child was born and the woman has since been staying with her parents along with the baby.
Later when Chakradhar learnt that Rosalin is torturing the baby and beating the infant with an aim to settle scores with her estranged husband, he approached the high court with a habeas corpus writ petition seeking to take possession of his son. Having a retail shop at Bhubaneswar, Chakradhar is now staying with his sister and brother-in-law in the capital city.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why many in Delhi skipped 1st-day vaccine, explains Satyendar Jain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP’s selfie campaign to ‘expose’ bad condition of govt schools in Uttarakhand
- Under the campaign, the AAP has asked the people of the state to send them photographs of the government schools in dilapidated condition in their respective areas.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No new UK strain of Covid-19 cases, tally remains at 116
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
14-year-old boy shot dead in Bihar’s Supaul during robbery bid
- The boy who was shot when he shouted for help, died during treatment at a hospital.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Apex Court appointed panel on farm laws to meet on Jan 19 for first meeting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thousands of tractors will enter Delhi for disciplined Kisan Republic Day parade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBI arrests senior railway official in ₹1 crore bribery case, raids 20 sites
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shiv Sena and Congress in war of words over renaming of Aurangabad
- The two allies have been at loggerhead over the issue for the last two weeks after the Sena raised thedecade-old issue to rename Aurangabad city as Sambhaji Nagar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong accuses BJP workers of attacking Tripura party president's vehicle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: Tejashwi visits murdered IndiGo manager's kin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘I think the agitation will continue’: Farmers' leader Tikait
- Agriculture minister Tomar continues to remain hopeful that only discussions can pave the way for the implementation of the laws and resolve differences.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will farmers be allowed to hold tractor march on January 26? SC to hear plea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Hurts Hindus, anti-Dalit’: BJP leaders want Saif Ali Khan's Tandav banned
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Include certain elements in vaccination programme towards CSR spend: CII to govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi condoles demise of Puducherry BJP MLA K G Shankar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox