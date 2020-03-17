Odisha extends coronavirus restrictions till April 15

india

The Odisha government has extended the restrictions it had placed in the state to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus until April 15 instead of March 31 after it ordered schools colleges to shut and asked people to avoid going to public places.

Chief minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted the decision about the regulations and appealed for greater awareness about the virus.

“The regulation will be in force till 15th April which may be extended based on the situation. Appeal everyone to comply with the regulation and be part of Odisha’s efforts in protecting the people of the state from COVID19,” Patnaik tweeted on Monday evening.

“Your responsible action will save you, your family, neighbours from #CoronaVirus and prevent the spread of the pandemic in #Odisha. Appeal Media, Odisha Associations abroad for wider publicity and PRI institutions for publicity inside the state for greater awareness,” Patnaik said in another tweet.

The government hopes to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus by pushing forward the restrictions.

India on Tuesday reported 126 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and that three people have died of Covid-19 , the disease it causes. Thirteen people have been cured so far, it has said.

Odisha has shut down educational institutions, swimming pools, gyms and followed it up with the closure of malls in cities like Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur and Rourkela.

Officials in at least seven districts, including Puri and Ganjam, have banned the gathering of more than five people under section 144 of the CrPC and authorities of temples like the Jagannath Temple and Taratarini temple, where a large number of devotees gather, have also put in restrictions.

Tourist places like the Puri beach, Sun Temple in Konark, Chilika lake and Chandrabhaga beach have been declared out of bounds for visitors. Hoteliers in Puri are now cancelling the bookings of tourists from other states and abroad.

All pending examinations for classes between 1 and 9, as well as, university semester exams have been postponed.

Till March 16, Odisha has tested swab and blood samples of 32 people and a 31-year-old man, who studies computer engineering in Italy, tested positive for Covid-19.

The man, who arrived in India on March 6 and later in Bhubaneswar on March 13, is reported to have come in contact with 129 people since his arrival in the city.

To encourage people, who visited abroad and arrived in India after March 4, the state government also launched a portal, https://covid19.odisha.gov.in, to help people self-declaration about their travel mandatorily. It announced an incentive as well.

“The registration should be done within 24 hours of arrival with basic details and phone numbers. Advanced registration before arrival will be highly preferable. They will be in-home quarantine for 14 days and get an incentive of Rs 15,000 after the quarantine period is over,” said Subroto Bagchi, the spokesperson of the Odisha government on Covid-19.

“Anyone not complying the same will be punishable under provisions of IPC (Indian Penal Code),” he said.

A teacher of a primary school in Kalahandi district was placed under suspension for allegedly spreading misinformation about Covid-19 on social media.

