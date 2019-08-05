Odisha farmer burnt alive while setting fire to sugarcane stubble in field

india

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:23 IST

A day after he harvested the sugarcane in his field, a 67-year-old sugarcane farmer in coastal Balasore district was charred to death while setting fire to the stubble in the field.

Police officials said Kalicharan Jena, 67, had gone to his sugarcane field at Gilajodi village of Raghunath grampanchayat under Basta block of Balasore district this morning. A day before, he had completed harvesting the canes and there were only straws and dry leaves in the field.

To get rid of the stubble, he set them on fire but in no time the flames spread leaving him little time to come out of the fire, said Basta police stations inspector Dhaneswar Sahoo. Though villagers rushed to the spot to rescue Jena, he succumbed to the burn injuries.

Police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 23:22 IST