Odisha finance minister asks Centre to release Jagannath Temple funds kept in Yes Bank

In his letter to Sitharaman, the Odisha finance minister said the amount has been kept as a term deposit and needs to be released soon in the interest of millions of Hindu devotees.

india Updated: Mar 08, 2020 21:37 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
The Sri Jagannath Temple administration that manages the 11th century temple had deposited Rs 592 crore in the bank till September last year.
         

Odisha finance minister Niranjan Pujari on Sunday wrote a letter to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to direct RBI authorities to allow withdrawal of deposits of Rs 545 crore by the Jagannath Temple administration from the crisis-hit Yes Bank.

In his letter to Sitharaman, the Odisha finance minister said the amount has been kept as term deposit receipts(fixed deposits) and needs to be released soon in the interest of millions of Hindu devotees. This is an issue of religious importance for devotees of Lord Jagannath, Pujari wrote.

The Sri Jagannath Temple administration that manages the 11th century temple had deposited Rs 592 crore in the bank till September last year. Only recently it had withdrawn Rs 47 crore from the bank and the rest Rs 545 crore was supposed to mature by March 29 this year. But a moratorium by RBI on any withdrawal over Rs 50,000 from the cash-starved bank has left the deposit in a state of uncertainity.

Opposition BJP and Congress over the last few days have been gunning for the Naveen Patnaik government over its failure to withdraw the money from the bank. State BJP general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan alleged that the parking of the funds in the cash-starved Yes Bank showed that there was a conspiracy to swindle the temple funds.

“As per the development commission 2017 report, a decision was taken to keep the funds of the Jagannath Temple in 25 banks. At that time, Yes Bank was not in the list. Later, in July 2019, Yes Bank was included in the list and the funds were deposited,” Harichandan said, adding that there seemed to be a conspiracy to embezzle the funds of Jagannath Temple.

Similarly, Congress leader Narasingha Mishra said he will raise the issue in the Assembly and demand an impartial inquiry into the incident if the Chief Minister did not give a satisfactory clarification on the deposit. Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan said the property of Lord Jagannath is unsafe.

In December last year, state vigilance department had accused IAS officer Bijaya Ketan Upadhyay of transferring Rs 79.2 crore from different banks to Yes Bank. The amount allocated under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana was later withdrawn from Yes Bank.

