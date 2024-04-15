Odisha fishermen demand compensation of ₹15K per month during fishing ban period

Berhampur , Fishermen under the banner of Odisha Traditional Fish Workers Union demanded compensation of ₹15,000 per month during the two-month marine fishing ban, imposed from Monday. HT Image

The fishing ban in the sea will be in force from April 15 to June 14 in the entire coastline of Odisha by the government for conservation and effective management of fishery resources.

The fishing ban spans 61 days and fishing by mechanised boats, big vessels and trawlers will not be allowed in the sea during the period. The traditional fishing crafts will be allowed for fishing in the sea, officials said.

Awareness was conducted by engaging 'Samudra Mitra' in the coastal fishermen-dominated villages in Ganjam district for effective implementation of the ban order, a marine fishery officer said.

K Alleya, general secretary of OTFWU said around 1.50 lakh traditional fishermen in the state, who were depending on fishery activities for their livelihood, would be affected due to the prohibition on fishing activities in the sea.

"We demand the government should provide at least ₹15,000 per family per month during the ban period", said Alleya.

They also demanded to include the fisherwomen in the beneficiary list as they were involved in the fishing activities like selling and transporting of fish.

Their livelihood was severely hit due to the prohibition on fishing in the sea, he said.

The union leader further said the Andhra Pradesh government has announced to provide ₹10,000 to each eligible fishermen's family under the YSR Matsya Bharosa scheme during the fishing ban period.

A fishery officer said the government would provide ₹4,500 per active family as livelihood support during the ban period under the "livelihood nutritional support for socio-economical background of active traditional fisheries families for conservation of fisheries resources during the ban period".

As many as 3638 fishermen would benefit under the scheme in Ganjam district, he said.

