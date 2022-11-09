Home / India News / Odisha girl missing for 10 months found dead; 6 arrested after mystery letter

Published on Nov 09, 2022 11:08 PM IST

The girl had gone missing in January 2022, a week after she arrived from her residential school to spend time with her family.

Police said her family received a letter that named five people who it alleged, had killed the girl. They were grilled by the police and led investigators to her body (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByDebabrata Mohanty

Bhubaneswar: Six people including two minors have been taken into custody for the murder of a 17-year-old girl in Odisha’s Nuapada district who went missing in January this year after an anonymous letter mailed from Chhattisgarh’s Mahasambandh district tipped off her family about the murder, police said.

The girl’s body was exhumed on Tuesday from a paddy field after the prime accused allegedly confessed to the murder and led the police to the spot where they buried the teenager.

Nuapada sub-divisional police officer Prashant Patnaik said among the six accused was a driver, who was in a relationship with the girl. She was four months pregnant and the driver apprehended that she will try to blackmail him.

The girl had gone missing in January 2022, a week after she arrived from her residential school to spend time with her family. On January 2, she left her home while her family members were sleeping and was never found. Her father filed a formal complaint about her disappearance at the local police station but there was no progress.

Recently, her family received an anonymous letter from the Mahasamund district 100km away revealing the names of five people from the neighbouring village, saying they were her killers.

“The girl’s father approached police with the letter in which the suspects were named. During interrogation, the main accused admitted to having killed her and buried the body,” said the police officer.

Patnaik added that the girl’s father identified the body on the basis of the pullover that she was wearing when she left home. “Except the sweater, there was nothing in the body except some flesh on one arm,” he said, adding that Police said they are trying to find out the identity of the person who wrote the letter to the girl’s father so that the person can be requested to testify in the case.

