e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Odisha: Girl’s uncle arrested for killing her, hiding her body

Odisha: Girl’s uncle arrested for killing her, hiding her body

Police said her 21-year-old uncle and his sister-in-law had murdered the minor as she had seen them in a compromising position multiple times

india Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 17:17 IST
Debabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
         

Hours after the body of a seven-year-old girl in Odisha’s Balasore district was found near a pond on Monday morning, police said her 21-year-old uncle and his sister-in-law had murdered the minor as she had seen them in a compromising position multiple times.

On Sunday evening, the girl’s family had lodged a police complaint regarding her disappearance. On Monday morning, local people found the girl’s body near a pond.

The police said they have arrested a 21-year-old man, a distant uncle of the girl, with whom she stayed for her education.

Also read | Two brothers, nephew attacked with sharp weapons in Chandigarh, three booked

“The girl had reportedly seen the man and his sister-in-law in a compromising position several times. They used to bribe her with money. However, the duo was scared the child may reveal their secret so they hatched a plan to get rid of her. On December 11 morning, the man lured his niece out of the house with the promise of making her a cricket bat out of dried coconut stem and then slit her throat at a desolate place. He then buried the body near the pond. There is no evidence to suggest a sexual assault on the girl,” an officer said.

The woman has been detained and would be arrested.

Meanwhile, the girl’s family demanded stringent action against the killers. “I want strict action against those who had killed my child,” said her mother.

tags
top news
More farmers extend support to farm laws, say they welcome them
More farmers extend support to farm laws, say they welcome them
German expert denies saying Covid origin not in Wuhan as China passes buck
German expert denies saying Covid origin not in Wuhan as China passes buck
‘High levels of preparation underway on land, sea and air,’ says CDS Rawat
‘High levels of preparation underway on land, sea and air,’ says CDS Rawat
LIVE | ‘Want discussions to be held clause by clause,’ says Agri min Tomar
LIVE | ‘Want discussions to be held clause by clause,’ says Agri min Tomar
‘Speak for Maha farmers first’: Fadnavis on Thackeray’s remarks on farmers’ protests
‘Speak for Maha farmers first’: Fadnavis on Thackeray’s remarks on farmers’ protests
BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya gets a bullet proof car in security upgrade
BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya gets a bullet proof car in security upgrade
‘I had only played against him’: Finch surprised at Kohli’s new demeanour
‘I had only played against him’: Finch surprised at Kohli’s new demeanour
‘100 people per day; vaccination in booths’: Union Minister Ashwini Choubey
‘100 people per day; vaccination in booths’: Union Minister Ashwini Choubey
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In