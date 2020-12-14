e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Missing Odisha girl found dead; body recovered near pond

Missing Odisha girl found dead; body recovered near pond

The girl’s death comes in the wake of a massive uproar over the alleged abduction and murder of a five-year-old girl in Nayagarh district in July

india Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 11:58 IST
Debabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Representational Image.
Representational Image.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Even as the Opposition BJP in Odisha has taken to streets demanding CBI probe into the disappearance and subsequent murder of a five-year-old girl in Nayagarh district, police in coastal Balasore district on Monday recovered the body of another missing seven-year-old girl in a bush.

Balasore SP SS Mishra said the minor, who stayed with her maternal uncle in a neighbouring village, was on her way to his house on December 11 morning when she went missing. Though the girl’s family launched a frantic search, she could not be traced anywhere.

On Monday morning, her body was found near a pond. Police have sent the body for post-mortem and have detained a man.

Also read | Two brothers, nephew attacked with sharp weapons in Chandigarh, three booked

The girl’s death comes in the wake of a massive uproar over the alleged abduction and murder of a five-year-old girl in Nayagarh district in July. The child was playing outside her house before she went missing. Later, her skeletal remains were found from the backyard of her house. The incident triggered a political storm in the state after her parents attempted immolation in front of the state Assembly last month, blaming higher education minister Arun Sahoo of shielding the prime suspect in the case.

As per the National Crime Records Bureau report of 2019, Odisha has the lowest recovery rate of missing children at 27%. Till 2019-end, 5,503 children were missing in the state. Kerala reported highest recovery rate of 94% among all states.

The National Human Rights Commission, in a series of recommendation in 2014, had said that each case of missing children should be treated as cognizable offence and a First Information Report (FIR) be lodged instead of just a station diary. Though investigation of a crime commences with the registration of an FIR in a police station, in case of a missing child, there is no system of registering an FIR across the country. Complaints of missing children, by and large, are treated as any other non-cognizable offence and only an entry is made in the General Station Diary that is followed by an enquiry.

It also said every police station should have special squad/missing persons desk to trace missing children and recommended that state police headquarters should evolve a system in which all incidents of missing children are reported to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights within 24 hours of occurrence.

tags
top news
‘Unprovoked aggression a reminder of how world is changing’: Rajnath Singh on Ladakh standoff
‘Unprovoked aggression a reminder of how world is changing’: Rajnath Singh on Ladakh standoff
Several border points in Delhi remain closed for traffic as farmers’ stir escalates
Several border points in Delhi remain closed for traffic as farmers’ stir escalates
Covid cluster at IIT Madras: 71 people test positive this month
Covid cluster at IIT Madras: 71 people test positive this month
Chinese debt defaults send investors into a tizzy
Chinese debt defaults send investors into a tizzy
India aims to surpass China in mobile manufacturing: Ravi Shankar Prasad
India aims to surpass China in mobile manufacturing: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Congress wins 620 seats in municipal body polls in Rajasthan
Congress wins 620 seats in municipal body polls in Rajasthan
LIVE: Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar reaches Shah’s residence
LIVE: Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar reaches Shah’s residence
Watch: Protesting farmer celebrates daughter’s 1st birthday at Tikri border
Watch: Protesting farmer celebrates daughter’s 1st birthday at Tikri border
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In