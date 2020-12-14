Missing Odisha girl found dead; body recovered near pond

india

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 11:58 IST

Even as the Opposition BJP in Odisha has taken to streets demanding CBI probe into the disappearance and subsequent murder of a five-year-old girl in Nayagarh district, police in coastal Balasore district on Monday recovered the body of another missing seven-year-old girl in a bush.

Balasore SP SS Mishra said the minor, who stayed with her maternal uncle in a neighbouring village, was on her way to his house on December 11 morning when she went missing. Though the girl’s family launched a frantic search, she could not be traced anywhere.

On Monday morning, her body was found near a pond. Police have sent the body for post-mortem and have detained a man.

Also read | Two brothers, nephew attacked with sharp weapons in Chandigarh, three booked

The girl’s death comes in the wake of a massive uproar over the alleged abduction and murder of a five-year-old girl in Nayagarh district in July. The child was playing outside her house before she went missing. Later, her skeletal remains were found from the backyard of her house. The incident triggered a political storm in the state after her parents attempted immolation in front of the state Assembly last month, blaming higher education minister Arun Sahoo of shielding the prime suspect in the case.

As per the National Crime Records Bureau report of 2019, Odisha has the lowest recovery rate of missing children at 27%. Till 2019-end, 5,503 children were missing in the state. Kerala reported highest recovery rate of 94% among all states.

The National Human Rights Commission, in a series of recommendation in 2014, had said that each case of missing children should be treated as cognizable offence and a First Information Report (FIR) be lodged instead of just a station diary. Though investigation of a crime commences with the registration of an FIR in a police station, in case of a missing child, there is no system of registering an FIR across the country. Complaints of missing children, by and large, are treated as any other non-cognizable offence and only an entry is made in the General Station Diary that is followed by an enquiry.

It also said every police station should have special squad/missing persons desk to trace missing children and recommended that state police headquarters should evolve a system in which all incidents of missing children are reported to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights within 24 hours of occurrence.